Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 9, 2020: Abir and Mishti challenge each other

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update: Kuhu feels bad when Meenakshi blames her for Mishti’s fall. Abir and Mishti challenges each other on the occasion of Holi.

The scene begins with Mishti tumbling down on the ground. Meenakshi confronts Kuhu about the same which makes Kuhu offended. She clarifies to everyone and goes away crying angrily. Abir gets annoyed with Meenkashi’s question but Mishti quiets him down. Jasmeet yells on everyone for forgetting Kuhu’s birthday but Mishti answers her well which makes her mad. Vishambar apologizes to Rajvansh on Jasmeet’s behalf after which Abir manages to handle the situation.

Kuhu shares her sentiments with Kunal but he makes fun of her. A while later, Abir and Kunal try to brighten her up. Mishti gets upset remembering about the past and leaves the place. Abir meets her and lightens her mood after which they discuss Holi. Mishti challenges Abir for celebrating Holi while Kuhu discusses about Mishti with Jasmeet. Kuhu complains to Kunal about Mishti but Kunal silences her. The following morning, Rajvansh starts celebrating Holi while Abir and Mishti try to achieve their friendly challenge.

Kunal discusses with Meenakshi regarding the organization after which she thinks to isolate Mishti and Kuhu. Abir convinces Kunal to unite Mishti and Kuhu while Maheshwari reaches Rajvansh's house. Abir tries to color Mishti but Shaurya stops him in midway. Jasmeet enquires about Kuhu’s whereabouts after which Varsha and Rajshri go to bring her for the fest. Meenakshi gets stunned seeing Abir and Kunal’s efforts to unite Mishti and Kuhu.

Will Abir and Kunal be able to unite Mishti and Kuhu? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More