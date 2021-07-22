Zee Telugu’s new show ‘Swarna Palace’ to air from THIS date; Prathap Abhi, Chandana Segu to star as leads

Zee Telugu is now gearing up for a new show titled Swarna Palace. The show will feature Chandana Segu, Prathap Abhi and Pavitra Jayaram in the lead roles. The show is all set to premiere on July 26 at 6:00 PM. The teaser has already been released. Fans are very excited by the announcement as they were eagerly waiting for the show to start. The makers have finally announced the show's airing date. The channel has consistently given multi-genre entertainment to its ardent viewers.

According to reports, the main attraction of the new soap is the Shamantakamani Haram. It is a romantic drama. Chandana Segu will play the role of Kundana who is the daughter of a goldsmith. Prathap Abhi will be seen as Kaustubh. He is the heir to the Kanakamedala family and the CEO of the Swarna Palace Gold showrooms. The extravagant show revolves around two families where Kundana acts as a bridge between the two. The protagonist Kundana is a skilled craftswoman and she is hurt due to the Kanakamedala family as they enjoy the fame that belongs to her father Manikyam and her mother, who is no more.

How Kaustabh’s entry into her life changes the fate of both families? Will she be able to get back the glory her father deserves? Meanwhile, Chandana was last seen in Varudhini Parinayam. She played the titular role of Varudhini in the show which also featured Ravikrishna as Parthu.

