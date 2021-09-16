Ziddi Dil Maane Na SPOILER: Sanju tries to get Sid out of jail as she cannot see him heartbroken

In the recent episode of the famous youth show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, it is seen that Sid expresses his love for Sanju. But Sanju does not accept his proposal, which breaks his heart. Sid is seen locked up in jail, hence Momani tries to set him free. She is not able to succeed in his plans, hence she convinces Sanju to help her out.

Sanju then meets Sid and explains to him that they are very different due to which they cannot be together. She feels bad for Sid and asks Karan if he could get Balan and have Sid released from jail. But Karan left the decision up to Mr. Batra and asks to wait till he is back.

In a later episode, it is seen that the light goes off and due to darkness, Faizi gets scared. Koel uses the opportunity and tells her a ghost story. She convinces Faizi to get a separate room. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Sid’s condition worsens.

Now we'll see what will happen with Sid and when he will be released from jail. The show is produced under Sunshine Productions. It features talented actors like Kaveri Priyam, Shaleen Malhotra, Diljot Kaur, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aditya Deshmukh, Simple Kaul, Ashish Kaul, Gulfam Khan, and Vijay Kashyap in lead roles. It is among the leading show on television screens and the audience has been appreciating its plot.

