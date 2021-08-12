Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Amrita advices Kabir

In the latest episode, Dolly and Kabir are in a rickshaw where Kabir is taking Dolly to the parlour. Kabir's friends are coming along with them on a bike. Dolly gives Rs 1000 to Kabir, saying that if he wants money in the near future feel free to ask her. Kabir promises Dolly that he will like her honeymoon video and he will make sure that his friends also like her videos. Suddenly the rickshaw stops and they see Dolly’s father stopping the rickshaw. He asks Kabir what he’s doing with his daughter, to which Dolly replies that Kabir was asking for money and she denies giving it.

Dolly signs to Kabir to follow her lie. Kabir tells Dolly’s father that he just took her to the parlour. Then Dolly’s father scolds him and says that he will take his daughter to the parlour. Then Amrita calls Kabir to come home immediately. When Kabir reaches home, Amrita asks him to not tell anyone. He makes sure that he’s won’t say anything. Then Amrita gives him the bangles and asks him to sell the bangles, which would make up to Rs 25,000 and it will solve most of the problems. Kabir agrees with her and takes those bangles.

While going, Nimmo slaps Kabir and the whole family asks her why she slapped Kabir. Then Nimmo scolds Kabir as he was leaving to sell Amrita’s bangles which is her remaining memory of her dead husband. The whole family scolds Kabir for his unthoughtful act. Then Kabir tells them that he will leave the house and start packing. Amrita stops him, while Angad and Sony convince him. The whole family makes fun of him. Meanwhile, Meera becomes sad remembering Angad's memories and her father asks her to move on. Sony asks Angad to convince Kabir to eat but he suggests that Amrita should only convince Kabir to eat. Amrita comes to Kabir and slaps him. She asks him to be responsible and Kabir cries and says that he will be responsible. Meanwhile, Param asks his lawyer to see a house in Patel Nagar.

(We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.)

