Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Pritam is attacked

In the latest episode, while Pritam is talking to his lawyers, keys from his purse falls down, Mansoor suggests him to hand over the keys to the respective bank because finding the owner in this big city is tough. Baljeet comes and tells Angad’s family that he will see a person for rent to make some income.

Pritam agrees to do that and goes to the bank. Meanwhile, Amrita and Angad go to the bank to inform them about the keys. The bank manager asks for Karan’s death certificate. Angad submits Karan’s death certificate to the bank. While leaving the bank, Pritam sees Amrita and calls her, but she already gets in the car. While leaving, Pritam is attacked by some goons and Angad takes Amrita as she fears by seeing that. Pritam’s hand was hurt by the attack.

After coming home, the entire family is shocked at the incident and suggests Amrita to take a rest. Amrita while going sees Kabir giving an online interview. She calls the whole family to show that Kabir is giving the interview. As Kabir shows a fake experience letter and while explaining his experience, the family interferes and tells the interviewer that he’s lying. The interviewer scolds Kabir for that and ends the call. Angad gets tensed as Kabir may get blacklisted because of this interview. Kabir scolds his mother for their interference.

Meanwhile, Meera messes up while giving the presentation. By mistake in the place of singers, Angad's family photos come up and she leaves the presentation by saying that she’s unwell. Meera's boss asks her about what happened. She asks for forgiveness and says will never repeat it again. Meanwhile, Pritam follows the attacker who tries to shoot him.

(We have seen this episode on the OTT platform.)

Also Read|Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Amrita advices Kabir