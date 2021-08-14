Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 14th August 2021, Written Update: It is a big day for Kabir

In the latest episode, Mansoor meets Sukhvir as they are good friends. He asks Sukhvir about Amrita’s health and her delivery month. Mansoor reminds him about the upcoming great grandchild. When Sukhvir asks Mansoor where he has been for the past one week, he tells the heartbreaking truth of his wife's demise. They both feel bad about the present situation and Sukhvir tells him about Angad’s job. Sukhvir tells him about the rented room. Mansoor suggests Pritam for that room.

Amrita asks Angad to train Kabir for the job. Angad agrees to that and they both go to Kabir’s room, where Kabir applies to multiple companies for interviews. Kabir reminds Angad about Meera and Angad asks him to stop talking but he doesn't. Then Angad leaves the room angrily and Kabir asks Amrita if she didn’t forget the memories of Karan. To that Amrita smiles and replies that she will never forget Karan because they both are one.

Kabir leaves the house for the job interview by taking everyone’s blessings. Baljeet takes advance from the tenant without informing Amrita’s family. Sukhvir stops and informs him that he already arranged a tenant and he doesn’t want to give him the room and asks him to leave. But Baljeet argues with him. Pammi tells everyone that she never comes to that house.

The Sakhujas are waiting for the new tenant. Everyone in the family worries about the lifestyle of the new tenant but as they trust Sukhvir and Mansoor, they decide to be patient and see him. When Amrita sees the new tenant, she becomes scared because the new tenant is Pritam. While attending the interview, the staff asks Kabir to go to the conference room where he faces Meera as the interviewer.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

