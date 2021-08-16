Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 16th August 2021, Written Update: Pritam is the new tenant

In the latest episode, when Amrita came to open the door she is shocked to see Pritam there. She starts accusing him about taking her auto rickshaw in a rush without informing. She doesn't give him a chance to talk about his purpose of being there. All her family members surround them and she informs everyone that he is trying to enter the house forcefully. When Suri asks him why he is there, he tells them that Lawyer Mansoor sent him to see the room and the whole family realises that he is the new tenant. Amrita is shocked to know that.

Meanwhile, Kabir enters the wrong room and is shocked to see Meera there. She asks him what is he doing in their company, to which Kabir tells her that he came for an interview. They both start to argue with each other. Then the receptionist comes to inform Kabir that he is in the wrong room and shows him the conference room. While the interviewers ask Kabir questions, Meera comes and asks one of the interviewer whether she can join or not, to which the interviewer agrees with.

Sukhvir and Suri shows Pritam his room and Pritam asks them whether there is another way to get into house to which Suri shows the another way and Pritam likes the house. When Sukhvir asks Amrita to prepare tea, she thinks about Pritam and pours the hot tea on her hand and screams for help. The family members come running and are worried as there is no Burnol in the house. Pritam suggests them to apply toothpaste and they do that. When they see outside, Pritam is nowhere. Meanwhile Meera ruins Kabir's interview by showing that he is not serious about his job. Meera threatens Kabir to never show in front of his office.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

