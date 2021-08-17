Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 17th August 2021, Written Update: Pritam saves Angad

In the latest episode, Amrita tries to inform her family about Pritam, but no one listens to her. When Suri went to see whether Pritam is there or not, Pritam talks to his friend saying that the house is good and no one will ever doubt him if he lives in that house and the whole society has a huge respect for that family. Suri calls Pritam into house and Nimmo tell him the rent will be Rs. 10000 per month and Rs. 30000 advance. Pritam agrees to that. But Suri is not confident about Pritam. Pritam gave Amrita her bank locker keys and asks for forgiveness, while the whole family is discussing whether to keep Pritam or not in the hall. To which Amrita closes the window door and goes to hall to say he’s not correct. Amrita tries to support Suri, but the whole family doesn’t listen to them and they convince Suri.

Meanwhile, Angad calls Kabir to ask about his interview. Kabir says that the interview was good, but the job is gone due to nepotism. Meera calls Angad and threatens him to not enter into her life again as she wants to move on. But Angad doesn’t understand what’s going on. Thinking of this Angad while crossing the road, he meets with an accident.

Kabir reaches home and asks Amrita to manage the whole family about his interview. Amrita tells Kabir about Pritam and asks him to stop that tenant. When Kabir tries to inform the family, Pritam brings Angad to the house after taking him to hospital. The whole family asks Pritam about what happened, Pritam explains everything and Sakhujas except Amrita and Kabir trust him. Sukhvir asks Pritam to see another house because Amrita is uncomfortable. Suri asks Amrita if she doesn’t him as a new tenant. However, Amrita agrees to keep Pritam as a tenant without her consent.