Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 18th August 2021, Written Update: Amrita’s romantic flashback

In the latest episode, Kabir tells Amrita that may be she has mistaken him and that he is not a bad person. Amrita tells Kabir that in front of Angad’s life, his mistakes were forgiven. The whole family worries about Angad and asks him about how this incident happened? Angad tell them that Meera called him and when he was thinking about what she said while crossing the road, the accident happened. Angad asks Kabir that what happened between Meera and him. Kabir then tells the whole family that Meera comes in between the interview and ruins the whole thing only to take revenge. Nimmo gets angry at Meera’s behaviour and informs Angad to never see Meera.

Meanwhile, Meera brings Pizza to celebrate her victory over Kabir. She tells her family except her father about the interview. But Apa tells Meera that hatred kills person from inside and asks her to do the right thing. When Meera’s father comes, he asks her why she’s celebrating, to which Meera tells him that she’s happy. Then, Meera’s father asks her to never cross paths with Angad or Kabir or any other his family members, especially Amrita. Meera clears to her father that she has moved on already.

Angad tells Amrita about Meera breaking their engagement and she giving him her ring. To which Amrita asks Angad to give Meera sometime. Meanwhile Suri tells them that he won’t tell anything to Nimmo about the ring. He asks Amrita to take her things from the rented room. When Amrita enters that room, she remembers her date night with Karan and him saying that little Karan or Amrita will put him aside. Amrita feels sad over that and tells herself that their memories will now become stranger’s room. Meanwhile, Pritam tells his friends that no one will doubt him from now on wards.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

