Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 19th August 2021, Written Update: Pritam moves in

In the latest episode, Pritam tells his friends that the Sakhujas are good people. So, no one would ever doubt him if he stays in that house. His friends show him the trolley which contains illegal smuggling items. While Amrita is crying in the rented room, Beeji comes and consoles her. She supports Amrita and tells her to be courageous. Dolly calls Kabir for a casual talk and informs him about Meera’s WhatsApp status. She tells him how she is celebrating her victory by messing up Kabir’s interview. After talking to Dolly, Kabir himself checks Meera’s status and gets furious. He then decides to get a job in Meera’s company and plans for it.

While cleaning the room the next day, Sony finds the gifts which are to meant to be given to Meera during her marriage. Angad and whole family members feel sad by seeing those wrapped gifts. Nimmo feels bad about how one year changed their lives. Nimmo asks Suri to sell in the shops to get money. Nimmo gets disappointed to see their present situation. Kabir while leaving sees Pritam’s car arriving and Kabir scolds them for rash driving and sees Pritam happy and calls the whole family to inform that the new tenant arrived. While family members ask the servant to take his luggage, he behaves inappropriately and says not to touch any of his things. He and his friend take the luggage upstairs themselves.

After that Beeji and other family members discuss that Pritam is strange and they are confused about Mansoor’s recommendation. But Angad supports Pritam and tells them that some people want to do things in their way, and Sony supports Angad too. Then Pritam realises that room is so dirty and he commands Sakhujas to send a servant to clean that. Amrita is scared and doubts Pritam’s behaviour.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

