Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana 1st episode review: Esha Kansara, Hasan Zaidi starrer is just another TV show

Star Plus’s new show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has been grabbing eyeballs for a long time. The makers were dropping promos giving a glimpse of the show's story. Fans were waiting for the show. The family drama stars Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi in the lead roles. Apart from them, other popular actors such as Sulbha Arya, Swati Shah, Sudhir Pandey, Cheshta Mehta, Ishaan Dhawan, and others are also seen in the pivotal roles. The show has started today and the first episode has been aired.

Talking about the show, the first episode introduced the Sakhuja family. The family has lost their elder son Karan during the COVID and are dealing with it. Karan’s wife Amrita is shown pregnant and is happily staying with his in-laws. She is sad and misses her husband but her family members love her a lot. But, society always makes her remember that she is a widow and her husband is no more. The drama shows the social stigmas where a woman is forced to live a restricted life after their husbands pass away.

Like there is a scene where the family is attending a Haldi function and a woman guest taunts Amrita. She asks her not to dance as her husband is no more and this upsets Amrita. But her family members did not say anything. There were other scenes too where the audience failed to connect with the show. It appeared more like a regular TV show. However, the episode started and ended on a mediocre note.

In the show, Karan is introduced as the one who lost his life amid the pandemic. Esha Kansara’s performance is to-the-point and so was of other characters and Hasan Zaidi was not introduced in the first episode.

While the storyline seems promising but the first episode failed to create any magic. Overall, the first episode was not engaging. The show is produced by ace television producer Zama Habib. The title song of the show is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

