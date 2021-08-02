Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Amrita goes hospital for Sonography

In today's episode, Pritam approaches Amrita and requests her to treat the man in the hospital. Pritam then beats the man and claims, "I beat him this way, check him". Pritam mistook Amrita and assumes she is a doctor. However, the real doctor enters and inquires as to what is going on. Pritam yells at Amrita and says she is useless but the doctor clarifies that she isn't a doctor and that he shouldn't yell at her. The doctor begs Amrita to go outside the cabin and tells Pritam that this is a police case, Pritam tells him to call the cops, while he was torturing the man. When Pritam was leaving, he collides with Amrita. She gets injured. After that, when Pritam notices her baby bump, he apologizes and asks, "Are you okay?" But Amrita turns her back on him.

When Kabir and Meera notice Amrita in Karan's cabinet, Meera suggests that she should undergo sonography. On the other hand, Nimmo and Dada Ji return home, and Dadi questions as to what went wrong. Later Nimmo reveals that Meera's father does not wish to move forward with the wedding plan. Amrita sees the baby on the sonography screen in the hospital. Kabir and Meera were also pleased. The doctor says the baby's growth is normal and that he is healthy. When she sees the baby, she smiles and says his nose will be like Karan's.

Krishnakant returns home and Appa says, "I need to talk about something serious, what's going on in your thoughts, your behaviour with Meera's Sasural wales wasn't good." When he asks what he did, Appa responds by saying that he did not invite them to Grah Pravesh. Krishnakant says, "I think I rushed to decide on Meera's marriage in the Sakhuja family, and I want to make amends." Amrita, on the other hand, sees the sonography reports. She recalls her past, imagines Karan, and adds, "You left me alone."

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Nimmo screams at Rastogi