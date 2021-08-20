Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 20th August 2021, Written Update: Kabir’s mischievous ploy

In the latest episode, when Pritam asks servant to clean the room, she behaves inappropriately and Kabir doesn’t like her. So he takes the broomstick and asks the servant to leave. She fears him and leaves the room. Coming to kitchen to make puris, she tells Sakhujas that she didn’t like Pritam. As Amrita is ok with that, but Suri, Sony and Angad supports Pritam. Kabir's friends ask Kabir to do something about Meera as Kabir wants to get a job in Meera’s office only. Kabir thinks of a plan and calls Dolly at an address.

Amrita’s baby kicks her in between this conversation, she tells everyone. As everyone celebrates and seeing that Kabir felt sad, he slowly steps back and runs into his room. Meanwhile, Dolly doesn’t agree with Kabir’s plan. But somehow Kabir convinces Dolly to agree with his plan. As per their plan, Kabir's friend put the road diversion to divert Meera’s boss while he’s talking with Meera about interview. He just turns the car and enters into the way he directed. Then, Kabir asks another friend to bring the cycle for Dolly.

Dolly cycles and goes straight towards Meera’s boss car and she pours sauce through her mouth and makes it look like an accident. Suddenly, Kabir's friends come and create a scene about the accident. Kabir enters the scene and he supports Meera’s boss saying that he saw the accident and its all Dolly’s mistake not the driver’s. He suggests to Meera’s boss to take her to the hospital. Angad asks Pritam to come for dinner as Dadaji requested him to come and Pritam said ok. Amrita doubts Pritam as he put one of his luggage’s bag under the bed which contains the illegal smuggling items. Pritam caught Amrita seeing him.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

