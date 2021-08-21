Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 21 August 2021, Written Update: Kabir gets the job

In the latest episode, Meera’s boss and Kabir are on their way to the hospital. Meera calls her boss to ask about what happened and why he cut the call. He tells Meera that nothing happened. When Meera asked about the PPT, he approved it right away. Meera got suspicious about her boss' behaviour. Meanwhile, Pritam locks his room to get to work then Amrita tells him that no one in this house are thieves. While crossing, Amrita fell into Pritam’s arms by seeing a dead mouse. Amrita asks her servant Kamli to throw it away. Kamli throws the mouse by the side of the house. That mouse fell on Tuttu and she creates a scene there. She saw Amrita on the top and comes into their house, calls the whole Sakhujas out.

They all come and inform Tuttu that the mouse is not theirs. She calls Amrita and Kamli to tell the truth but Kamli said she doesn’t know anything. Tuttu tells Amrita that she is carrying a baby and she doesn’t tell lies. To which Kabir gets angry and tells Tuttu that he was the one who threw it. Tuttu after seeing Pritam gets attracted to him and tell him that it’s ok. She gives her address to Pritam. Amrita and Kamli confessed to Nimmo that they threw the mouse after Tuttu left. Sakhujas invite Pritam to come to their house. They offer him pakode and ask about his job whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Kabir declares that Dolly died and her pulse was not there. Meera’s boss gets tensed and offered some money to Kabir to clear the dead body. But he rejects the money and asks for a job, with an immediate appointment letter. He calls to Shraddha to type an immediate offer letter for Meera’s team, which she does and send that to Kabir’s mail, even when Meera stopped her.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

