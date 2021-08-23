Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Kabir makes everyone proud

In the latest episode, when Sakhujas asked about Pritam’s job, he tells everyone that is a stock market broker. Pritam's friends call him and inform about his attacker, to which Pritam asks to kidnap that attacker as he is on the way. As Pritam forgets his phone Amrita sends Angad to give him and he did. Amrita gets irritated by Pritam’s behaviour, but remembers Karan as he always forgets his purse and Amrita becomes sad as her child is going to miss it's father.

As Sakhujas invited Pritam for dinner, they make arrangements, but Pritam is busy with Munna, threatening him to tell the name of person behind this attack on him. Kabir and friends come home with band music and Nimmo gets irritated and asks him to stop the music. He calls the whole colony and says loudly that he got the job. Nimmo gets shocked and Sukhvir gets surprised. He distributes sweets to everyone. When he said his salary is Rs 50,000 everyone laughs and no one trusts him. But he tells everyone that it is true. Angad scolds Kabir's friends to leave their house or else he will beat them.

Munna doesn’t say a word about his gang. When Pritam tells him that he knows a person in chota’s gang, Munna reacts to it. Then Pritam tells him that now he will do what’s needed to be done. Sakhujas are not sure about Kabir’s job and they are waiting for Pritam to come to dinner. Amrita asks him to promise her about job. Then Kabir kneels down and promises on the baby bump of Amrita. Then everyone trusts Kabir and are very happy about this good news. They stop waiting for Pritam and start feeding Kabir for this good news.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

