Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Pritam and Amrita’s tiff

In the latest episode, Beeji asks Amrita to set up dinner plate for Pritam and supports him by saying that maybe he is busy in work. When Meera forces Apa to put on the nail polish Apa shouts “NO” loudly by saying that she is a widow like Amrita. She is not allowed to wear sindhur, bangles, nail polish, etc. Krishnakant comes and tells Meera that he is the reason behind that. Meera asks her father about what happened, but Apa simply asks him to move on from the past.

Meera tell her father that she teared the page of Angad from her life. Hearing that Krishnakant feels happy and tries to tell about new alliance, but Meera simply refuses that she doesn’t want anyone in her life right now. After Meera goes, Apa tells Krishnakant that she didn’t moved on as it is impossible. Kabir calls Dolly to say thanks. She flirts with Kabir and he cuts the call. Angad listens to everything, and asks Kabir to maintain distance from Dolly.

Dadaji puts the music on and Amrita remembers Karan and dances with his jacket. Pritam then tries to enter through the door but it is locked. He calls Amrita, but she sends servant to open the door. He goes up and sees the food plate. Cat comes and pushes the plate covering food plate. Pritam gets angry and takes the plate to give it to Amrita. He tells her that he already ate food outside. Even then she refuses to take. He put the plate on steps but accidentally the plate and food falls on the floor. He scolds Amrita for that. When Amrita tries to take the food, Angad and Kabir come to help her. Next day Kabir takes everyone’s blessings before going office on his first day. Suri seems to be upset, so everyone asks why and he says that its time to mix Karan ashes in the river; listening to that everyone feels disappointed.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

