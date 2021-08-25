Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 25th August 2021, Written Update: Kabir shocks Meera

In the latest episode, hospital people ask Sakhujas for DNA reports as they want to take the ashes of Karan. Amrita goes to her room crying. She remembers her first day when she came to know that she is pregnant. Everyone in the family was very happy when they learnt about this. That time Karan was serving COVID-19 patients. Everyone was eagerly waiting for Karan to tell this good news to him. But instead of him, his fellow colleagues came and informed the family members about Karan’s death. Whole family shattered listening to that news.

Remembering that incident she cries. Kabir asks Amrita for forgiveness as he makes the promise of not telling Karan about pregnancy in phone. She consoles him. She asks Dadaji to make a video with her, everyone laughs and Kabir leaves for office. While Meera is explaining the importance of presentation this week, one of girls there laughs. She asks her why she is laughing. To which that girl answers, the person sitting in chair winked at her. When Meera sees him, it is none other than Kabir. She goes to him and asks why he is in her office. Then

Meera’s boss comes, Kabir meets him and remembers the accident. Then he tells everyone including Meera that he is the new employee working in Meera’s team. Meera is shocked by learning this fact.

Kamli talks about the way tenant behaves, she continuously scolds him; even Beeji asks her to stop as they are discussing about Karan ashes. Amrita is concerned about finding right ashes through DNA test. Sony tells that she asked her friend about this and she says that it is fine to find ashes through that process. Kamli comes and shouts about tenant, but Amrita scolds Kamli to stop this nonsense as they are discussing something serious.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

