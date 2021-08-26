Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana: 26th August 2021, Written Update: Party time for Sakhujas

In the latest episode, everyone in the family is upset about Karan’s ashes as they didn’t find it. Amrita talks with Karan and tells him that she will make everyone happy. To which Karan tells her to mix his memories in the Ganga. Amrita tells him that it’s not that easy. Kabir discusses with his boss about how he can’t sleep because of the crime he committed. Kabir tells him not to worry about that as he took care of everything even police can’t find the body. Meera rushes in between their discussion and asks her boss why he selected Kabir. To which her boss tells her that he is extremely talented and he is useful for the office. Meera gets jealous of Kabir as her boss appreciated him.

Amrita tells everyone that she wants to eat samosa, so Sony starts making it. Kabir comes and asks about Karan's ashes. Amrita scolds and diverts the topic by asking how’s his first day. To which he says he wanted to party as he is pretty good with the new job. Amrita supports him and they decide to eat pizza instead of samosa. Beeji started telling the order and everyone makes fun of it. Meanwhile, Meera is tired of Kabir and she didn’t want everyone to know about him. She tries to spend some time with her family. But at that time, she saw pizza party pics of Kabir in friends book and get disappointed. Amrita and family started making arrangements for dumb-charades. Angad says thanks to Amrita as she changes everyone’s mood. Pritam got an assignment to smuggle from an unknown person.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

