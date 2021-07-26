Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 26th July, Written Update: Sakhuja family introduced; Recall their son Karan

The new show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana has been in the news for some time. The promos were increasing excitement among the audience and now today, the show has finally aired. The episode starts with Sakhuja’s family getting ready for a function. In the background, the show title song is going on. Nimmo is screaming everyone’s name and asking them to get ready for the function. The scene shifts to Soni, who is the daughter of the house, asking her bhabhi Amrita to wear a red dupatta. But she wears a yellow dupatta instead and appreciates it as Karan got this for her. And then both become emotional.

Then Amrita sees her baby bump and smiles. In another scene, viewers see dadaji practicing for his standup comedy. Suddenly his wife interrupts him and both argue. Then Nimmo comes and asks them not to fight. She also asks them to get ready. Meanwhile, Angad, the second son, says it's Dolly’s haldi today and smiles seeing Dada and Dadi’s argument. Nimmo asks him to stop smiling and leave. She asks Amrita and Soni to come out. On the other hand, Soni compliments her brother Angad and says she is clicking his picture to send it to Meera. Nimmo says she can take their pictures together at the function. Guneet, Nimmo’s husband, comes and asks Angad to understand his responsibility and asks where is Kabir, the third son. Soni says Kabir is really sad today and has gone to purchase groceries.

Then the scene shifts to Kabir. He is returning from the market and suddenly car alarm rings. Hearing the music, Kabir starts dancing on the road. His parents come outside and see him like this. Nimmo becomes very angry and starts shouting at him. Everyone is seen shouting at Kabir but he says, "Dolly and I were supposed to get married but we are not.” On this, Nimmo tells him that he is responsible for this. “You did not get a job and so the marriage got canceled,” Nimmo said. And as the family leaves, dadaji asks everyone to wait and take a selfie. And all pose for the picture.

They all reach the function and Kabir along with his friends, arrange chairs for the guests. Just then, a guest named Sushma comes and asks Nimmo about Karan's whereabouts. Hearing this, she gets emotional and numb. But then, her husband Guneet asks her to be strong. Then Kabir meets Dolly and praises her. He says he is doing arrangements for her function. She says that they were going to get married and that he isn't ashamed to work here. Dolly then asks him if he will elope with her and she will also bring her jewellery which is worth Rs 4 lakh. Kabir says 'yes'.

Then the Haldi function starts and ladies start dancing. When Soni asks Amrita to come and dance, a guest asks her not to as her husband is no more. But then she says she will as it is Dolly’s Haldi. The whole family is seen celebrating the moment. The next morning, Kabir is packing for leaving the house. And then Nimmo enters the house with a cut on her head. Just then, a flashback shows Nimmo at a government office arguing with the lady. She asks for Karan and the lady doesn’t answer her well. Nimmo gets angry and shouts at the lady. The lady slaps her. She asks the watchman to take him out. The watchman pushes her and she gets hurt.

In another room, Amrita is seen remembering her husband Karan and thinks of the Corona times, when she lost Karan. She recalls the day.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

