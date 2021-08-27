Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Pritam in a predicament?

In the latest episode, Meera leaves the hall saying its office mail. Kabir feels happy as he made Meera jealous. Angad asks him about his office. But Kabir diverts him. Amrita asks everyone that it’s time to play dumb charades. Senior citizens are in one team and young people came on another team. Amrita took the card and she got the word kirayidaar, seeing that she got tensed.

At the same time, Pritam enters the house to take the smuggle bag. He tells Monty that he will take the bag even though the whole family is in balcony. Kabir forces him to take pizza; he took the slices and goes to his room. He opens the smuggle bag; at that time, Dadaji knocks the door to give the juice. He gives the juice and Amrita calls him to come. Pritam sees the game through his window and he scolds Sakhujas when they didn’t guess the word “kirayidaar”. He thinks they are foolish people. Meera sees the photos of Kabir and his family members feels bad.

Even though at first she felt angry, later she hopes that if she will be the part of the family. She remembers the time when she was happy with Angad and his family members. Krishnakant comes and asks if she wants to go back. Meera says no and she says that she can leave 100 Angads for her father’s reputation. She even asks Krishnakant to see the guy for her marriage. He asks her if she wants Angad, she will go and ask Angad that’s not a problem. But Meera refuses to do that as she moved on. Krishnakant asks Meera her decision is not taken in anger. To that Meera tells him that she is read to marry anyone. Pritam is unable to take the bag as the zip of trolley is blown up.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

