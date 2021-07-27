Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 27 July, Written Update: Amrita gets nostalgic as she misses Karan

Today's episode begins with Amrita being overjoyed to see Karan, who has returned home from work. Karan's family comes running to him, but due to social distancing, he refuses to let them approach him. Karan wants to meet them, but everyone tells him that he can't since he's a Covid fighter. They inquire about his health and request that he remove his mask.

Amrita questions whether he wants tea, to which he responds affirmatively. Nimmo instructs Soni to bring tea, but Amrita goes ahead and does so. His father asks him to have a seat and they both sit together. Rastogi, his next-door neighbour, chastises him for meeting his family in defiance of the government rules. Karan claims that he is meeting them after obtaining authorization.

Amrita attempts to deliver the tea, but everybody stops her. Karan comes up with a brilliant idea. He carries a tennis racquet and uses it to pass the tea.

Soni becomes teary-eyed when he realizes he'll be leaving shortly. Karan expresses his longing for her and the tea. Rastogi yells at him to hurry up and go, and he replies he will. Karan exits the area. They sing their family song when Karan urges them to smile. They all become emotional, and Soni sobs uncontrollably. Kabir departs until the next time. Amrita sobs uncontrollably as he drives away in an ambulance.

In the end, Amrita notices Angad with his wedding invitation in his hand. Amrita arrives, and he expresses Karan's excitement for his wedding. Amrita consoles him and encourages him to continue with his wedding plans with Meera.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform

