Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 28 August 2021, Written Update: Pritam gets shot

In the latest episode, while Pritam is taking the bag, Sukhvir asks him where he is going. Pritam tells him that he is going to Agra and will be home by the next morning. Seeing the bag, Kabir says that his bag is broken. Sukhvir asks his family members to give him one of their bags. Pritam tells them that he is getting late and has to go. While Sukhvir forces him to give him a bag, Pritam shouts at everyone not to care about him. He points out their mistakes while Angad tells him that they are helping.

Pritam refuses their help, saying that, he leaves the house. Beeji gets disappointed, Nimmo warns Angad and Kabir to not let Pritam inside their house. They all leave the terrace to sleep. Amrita gets angry about Pritam's shouting. But Karan makes Amrita laugh, Angad and Sony come to Amrita’s room. Amrita shouts at both of them, but Angad consoles her saying that he is in rush, mistake is theirs. Apa confronts Krishnakanth about Meera and Angad. She gives him the matrimony invoice letter, as Divya takes it but, doesn’t read it. Apa tells him that a sister doesn’t go against a brother. Monty scolds Pritam about the terrace incident.

The dealer comes, he tells him that if he wants some more photos, then he has. The dealer gives him a photo of a girl but the police come and they start leaving in their ways. But Pritam is unable to start his bike, the police shoot at him. Nimmo gets angry about Pritam’s incident. Kabir and Suri make her happy. Amrita remembers about Pritam’s bag. But Kabir and Amrita talk about him, but Amrita refuses him to do anything and asks him to maintain distance with Pritam. Kabir promises Amrita to maintain distance with him but also appreciates him. Pritam points the gun at Monty as he doubts him, he asks them not to take these types of clients.

