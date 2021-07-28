Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Krishnakant stops Meera from attending Chaddha's wedding

In today's episode, Meera comes to her Aapa's room. Aapa finishes her prayer. Meera claims that she is the subject of all of her prayers. She says she's heading to Amrita's place today and asks if her outfit is appropriate. They exchange hugs and begin getting ready for work.

Amrita, on the other hand, treats Nimmo's wound and claims to have hidden it. Nimmo claims to be an expert in concealing wounds. Amrita understands what she's saying, but she shifts the conversation's focus. She hands Nimmo her jewellery set and tells her to present it to Meera, whose been paying them a visit today.

At Meera's home, Krishnakant watches Meera done up nicely and inquires, "Where is she heading?" After Krishnakant tells her she shouldn't, she claims she's going to Chaddha's daughter's wedding. Meera claims that Chaddha is a close family friend of Amrita's, so why shouldn't she go? He questions why they are even showing up, given that they should be furious at their neighbours after losing Karan. He claims that he is not willing to lose anyone, thus she does not need to attend in the COVID-19 situation. Meera nods and returns to her bedroom.

At Sakhuja's home, Sahana questions Krishnakant about why he didn't let Meera attend the wedding, citing her explanation. He doesn't say anything, just that the situation isn't good. Sahana inquires if he had any troubles with Angad's family, but he responds that he does not. Sahana is aware that he is lying.

In the last scene of the episode, everyone in the Sakhuja family wonders where Amrita is and they get a terrible mood. Angad has stated that he will not be attending the wedding. While Amrita at her home glances in the mirror, saddened, and remembers packing Karan's belongings.

Nimmo opposes him from going to the hospital because of the increased COVID-19 instances. They're all hoping he'll quit his work. Amrita backs him up, saying he's doing his job and asking them not to slow down Karan.

