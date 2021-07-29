Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Nimmo screams at Rastogi

oday's episode begins with Amrita crying in front of her reflection in the mirror. She hides her tears as soon as she hears Kabir's voice. Kabir requests her to come to Dolly's wedding. Amrita claims that she is ill. Kabir says that she talks about moving on but doesn't do so, forcing her to come to a conclusion to attend the wedding.

Angad is on the phone with Meera, who apologises for not being able to attend the wedding. Angad replies that's alright because her father has previously informed her that she is swamped with office work and that she can't avoid it. Meera is taken aback when she hears it, but she remains silent. Dolly's Bidaai, on the other hand, takes place and everyone sends her off emotionally. Kabir causes havoc by instructing Dolly to contact him if an issue arises, raising Chaddhas' and everyone else's tension for amusement.

Kabir is standing near the wall late at night, saying he misses Dolly. He notices another female passing by and becomes intrigued by her. Amrita chastises him for shifting his emotions so quickly. Nimmo lectures Kabir and chases him down with a chappal. Nimmo throws the chappal as he sprints behind everyone. When the chappal lands on Dadaji, she is startled and terrified. Dadiji tells her not to worry about it because it's nothing new for him. In the meantime, Nimmo sits down, upset, and Kabir runs away. Nimmo recalls the time when Karan used to say Kabir was a carbon copy of him.

In another scene, Rastogi hurries into the Sakhuja family's home and informs them that his son is sick and has been admitted to the hospital. He begs Kabir's father to get in touch with someone at the hospital so that their son can be treated. Nimmo reminded Rastogi of how he handled Karan when he came to visit them. She screams at him for taking advantage of Karan's name and shooing them away without allowing them to talk with him for two minutes.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

