Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Nimmo scolds Kabir on his birthday

In today's episode, Kabir irritates Angad when he is looking for work on his laptop. When Amrita and Soni enter the room, they inform Angad that today is Kabir's birthday and that he should not shout at Kabir. Angad admits that he is like this these days, even he doesn't speak properly to Meera. After that, Kabir asks Angad for money for his birthday. Angad hesitates before handing over a 500 rupee note. Kabir calls Angad 'kanjus' since he spends so little while despite having so much money. Amrita defends Angad, noting that maintains the entire household's spending.

Due to Kabir's birthday, Amrita, Kabir, Angad, and Soni go out to have ice cream. Amrita notices Pritam there and also the gun he was carrying. Amrita warns them to leave the area. When Amrita returned home, Nimmo and Guneet were discussing with Angad his wedding plans. Angad is still not keen on the thought of marriage because he is unemployed. Kabir enters the room and asks Amrita to make a cake for his birthday. Kabir requests that she include kiwi fruit and almonds in the cake too. Nimmo mocks Kabir for being unemployed and still wanting expensive Kiwi fruit. She even beats him with a chappal and compares him to Angad, who manages everything on his own. Nimmo's scolding makes Kabir upset.

Angad sits at the park, planning how to put an end to the wedding. While Kabir and his friends, who are planning Kabir's birthday party cross nearby the park. Kabir's one friend notices Angad, but Angad quickly hides when he sees him. His friend tells Kabir, but Kabir argues it's impossible because he is in his office at this time. Kabir's friend takes him to the spot where Angad was hiding, but there was no one. However, they find Angad's lunch box and wonder how this got here. Angad asks another person to grab his lunch box. Seeing this Kabir and his friends concluded that the box belonged to the man.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

