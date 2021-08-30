Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 30 August 2021, Written Update: Pritam warns Sakhujas

In the latest episode, Nitin tells Monty and Pritam to not go to house. Pritam sees a girl waiting for customer; he goes to her and takes her to a place. The next morning, Kabir becomes late for office. Angad stops him and asks him to bring appointment letter. Kabir says that he is late to office and leaves the house. Baljit and Pammi come to the Sakhuja house and ask about the tenant.

Then they scare the Sakhujas saying some terrorists are becoming tenants and living in some good named houses to not get caught by police. Listening to Pammi and Baljit, Nimmo and Amrita become scared. When they go to terrace to his room, they see that his lock is changed and windows are closed from inside. Seeing the locked room Amrita and Sukhvir asks Nimmo to stop, and to wait for Pritam to come. But Nimmo insists on opening the room.

Pritam stops them and asks them what’s happening. Pammi and Baljit shout at Pritam to be in his limits. Pritam then tells them about Section 441 and what they are doing now is a crime as they can be jailed for 3 months. Listening to Pritam everyone is shocked including Pammi and Baljit. Meanwhile Meera’s boss explains to Meera’s group about COVID-19 problems and asks them to bring ads regarding pharmacy. Then Meera and Kabir start fighting with each other, as Kabir tells his boss that Meera’s father has a small business which is useless. Meera throws a bottle towards Kabir but it breaks the glass of conference room. Through that broken glass they see police asking questions to his receptionist.

Meera’s boss become scared and leaves the conference room with Kabir. Seeing her boss in tension, Meera doubts on him. Kabir asks the police and tells his boss that the police wanted to go to another office and by mistake he came to this office. Listening to that, his boss stops worrying.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

