Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 30 July, 2021, Written Update: Angad worries about marrying Meera

In today's episode, Kabir comforts Angad and convinces him not to miss Karan after his demise. Chaddha arrives to speak with Angad, but Kabir mocks him about his daughter's marriage. On the other hand, everyone at Meera's house is eating and while Krishnakanth says she's extremely important to him, and Meera adds she's glad to have him because he never made them feel lonely when their mother died. Unexpectedly, they notice a hand attempting to enter through the window. Everyone becomes tensed, Meera grabs a knife and prepares to stab him, but Kabir stops her while jumping through the window.

Everyone is surprised to see him and wonders what he is doing there. Kabir explains that he came with Angad to stun them. Kabir informs Meera that they are out for a long journey and that he has come to pick her up. Meera's father quickly declines, but Aapa wonders what's wrong because they're getting married anyway. But after some discussion, he approves, and Meera exits with Kabir.

They headed to a restaurant, where Meera informed Angad that she had contacted him in his office, but that no one by the name of Angad worked there. Angad's expression changes and he panics, but he explains that he was talking with the boss and that he had asked the secretary to say no to everyone.

Everyone is getting ready for Angad's wedding the next morning when Angad says he has something to convey to them. Angad is furious by Kabir and Dadaji's argument, and he yells that they have lost their peace in the house, and how can they bring Meera and make her suffer as well? Subher arrives, sobbing, and shows them their shop clothes, which have been ripped to shreds by rats. Kabir's father gets disturbed and claims that Angad was correct that their happiness has left their home with Karan's death.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 27 July, Written Update: Amrita gets nostalgic as she misses Karan