Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Kabir finds Meera's profile on a matrimonial site

In the previous episode, we saw that the Sakhuja family celebrated Kabir's birthday. In today's episode, Amrita imagines herself serving Karan a piece of cake. Karan asks her to smile for him. But her imagination is shattered when Amrita sees Pritam meeting with a drug dealer near her house. She gets scared. Meanwhile, Meera shows photographs of Kabir's birthday celebrations at her home. The former tells Apa that this will be her family soon, but Krishnakanth questions as to what she sees in that family. Apa and Krishnkanth get into a disagreement about Meera's wedding. According to Krishnakanth, he wants Meera to marry a better man than Angad.

On the other hand, Kabir was with his friends at the coffee shop. Sandy, one of Kabir's friends, shows him a matrimony website. Kabir is surprised to find Meera's profile there. Kabir confronts his friend, claiming that his company is a fraud. Sandy reveals that Meera is the daughter of his new customer, KK Sehgal, and that her profile was updated just yesterday. Kabir reprimands him, claiming that Meera is already engaged to Angad.

Soon Kabir returns home and informs Amrita that Meera's father has posted her profile on a matrimonial website. Amrita is shocked with the news. Meanwhile, Dada ji and Dadi ji arrive home and question why Amrita is so tense. Amrita shows them Meera's profile. Dadi ji assumes that Krishnakanth doesn’t want Meera to marry Angad. Further, Kabir informs that Meera is not returning their calls. Amrita advises Dada Ji to speak with KK uncle. Amrita notices Guneet and Nimmo standing at the door. Nimmo says that there's no need to go there, because she herself wants to talk to KK.