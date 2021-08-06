Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Guneet slaps Krishnakant

In today's episode, Guneet and Nimmo pay visit Krishnakant's home. Servants greet them and tell Krishnakant, who was on call at the time. Nimmo hears him scolding the servants for bothering him. Nimmo yells at Krishnakant that she wants to meet him right now. Krishnakant questions Nimmo why she is always so furious and tells her to calm down. Guneet shows him Meera's matrimonial profile, but Krishnakant claims it is a publicity stunt. Nimmo questions whether he wishes for Angad and Meera's wedding.

Krishnakant states that a year ago he was underprivileged and unable to satisfy Meera's demands, but that Coronavirus has changed everything. He claims he does not want his daughter to suffer any longer. Guneet asks if he wants to go ahead with the marriage. Krishnakant says no and advises that they should only remain as friends. Guneet slaps Krishnakant angrily in front of Meera and Apa and then leaves angrily.

When Guneet returns home, everyone yells at him for slapping Krishnakant. Amrita orders Angad to go to talk with Meera. He's about to leave when Meera arrives furiously. Meera confronts Guneet, asking how he could slap Krishnakant. Guneet admits that slapping him was a mistake and apologises for it. Meera said she thought they were good people but had no idea they were so selfish. She claims Guneet demanded dowry from her father. Everyone wants Meera to listen to their side of the story, but she doesn't and continues to shout at them. Angad accuses Meera's father of being a liar, to which Meera responds that it is he, who is the liar. Meera explains that Angad is hiding that he has lost his job, which shocks everyone.