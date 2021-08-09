Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Meera harms herself 

In today's episode, Angad and Kabir visit Amrita in the women's bathroom. Kabir collides with Pritam as he exits the women's washroom. Amrita returns from the bathroom clutching her baby bump in pain. Angad questions why she had to confront Meera in this state. Amrita explains, this isn't because of Meera, it's because of a guy who had entered the women's washroom.

Dada and Dadi, on the other hand, meet Krishnakant. He states, "I respect you both as much as I respect my parents," and that he doesn't want to say anything that might offend Dadaji and Dadiji. Apa apologises from his side when Krishnakant leaves the room. Soni notices Amrita, who is in anguish, enters the house. Soni rushes to her, and Guneet questions as to what happened to her. Angad says she became nauseous while they were on their way to meet Meera. Nimmo shouts at Kabir, "Did you take Amrita to meet that rude girl?" Amrita claims it isn't his fault. Nimmo says fine now no one will bother Meera.

Meera injures herself while tossing stuff in her bedroom. Krishnakant enters the room to console Meera. He helps Meera. Apa warns Krishnakant that truth has a scent and it cannot be in disguise. Amrita comes into Angad's room and brings milk for Kabir and Angad, but Angad refuses. She swears Karan has asked her to give milk to them. Angad sobs and says I promised Karan that I will bear the responsibility of this house, but I have disappointed this family.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

