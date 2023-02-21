Shark Tank India 2: Sharks fight with each other over a deal; Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta 'fekuchand'

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. Recently, in a promo shared by the makers, we saw the sharks fighting with each other to crack a deal and gave labels to each other.

In the latest promo, the founders of Neuphony introduce their product, saying, “Neuphony: Aapke brain ka smart watch.” The judges are quite impressed with their pitch and Namita Thapar enquired about the accuracy of their product. After listening to all the pitches, she is seen making an offer to Neuphony. “I would like to give you an offer. Rs 1 crore for 6.66% equity,” says Namita. However, Anupam Mittal makes a different offer and says “I have given you the offer to invest in your company and make it big. And their offer is to invest in your company and make their company big.”

Later Aman Gupta is seen telling the pitchers that they need timely support and skilled people so they should take the decision wisely. Namita takes a dig at him and says ‘And this is definitely not any influence.’ However, Anupam was quoted saying ‘Ye sab fekuchand hai inki baton mei nahi ana’ which left everyone shocked.

Check out the video here