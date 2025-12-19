Shilpa Shinde reprises Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0, brings back ‘Sahi Pakde Hain’ charm; Teaser out

Shilpa Shinde is set to return to television as Angoori Bhabi with the launch of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The popular comedy show will premiere on &TV on December 22. Produced by EDIT II Productions, the new season marks Shinde’s comeback to the character after nearly ten years. The teaser has already created buzz, with fans welcoming her iconic return and her famous catchphrase, “Sahi pakde hai.”

The teaser introduces viewers to a fresh setting while keeping the familiar faces intact. Vidisha Srivastava returns as Anita Bhabi, Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, and Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari. The trio enters a new town called Ghunghatganj, where tradition and mystery come together. Angoori Bhabi’s entry hints at new comedy-driven stories while retaining the original flavor of the show.

Here's the teaser of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0:

Shilpa Shinde on returning as Angoori Bhabi after 10 years

Speaking about her comeback, Shilpa Shinde said, “Coming back as Angoori Bhabi after 10 years is truly a very big moment for me. I honestly never imagined that I would return to this character, but life has its own way of bringing you back to where you truly belong.” She added that the role never really left her. “I never felt that Angoori Bhabi ever left me, even when I wasn’t playing her on screen. People have continued to call me Angoori Bhabi on social media and in real life.”

Shinde also shared a message for fans who waited for her return. “So many people would meet me and ask, ‘Aap Angoori Bhabi bankar kab aaoge?’ Today, I want to tell them, aapki asli Angoori Bhabi is back (laughs).”

The new season brings a supernatural twist as the story shifts to Ghunghatganj. Despite the change in location, the makers promise the same light-hearted comedy that made Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai a hit.

Shilpa Shinde also praised her co-stars, saying, “Aasif, Rohitashv, Vidisha, and the entire team welcomed me with such warmth that it instantly felt like home.” The positive response to the teaser and announcement has reassured her that Angoori Bhabi still connects strongly with audiences.

