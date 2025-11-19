Shiv Thakare's Goregaon house catches fire, Bigg Boss 16 fame is safe: 'There was short-circuit'

In an unfortunate turn of events, fire broke out at Shiv Thakare's Goregaon house. On Tuesday (November 18, 2025), a video went viral on social media wherein the blaze was clearly seen. The visuals also showed a team of fire brigade officials inspecting the site and taking necessary safety measures. As soon as the news broke out, fans got worried if the Bigg Boss star sustained any injuries, but thankfully, Shiv Thakare was reported to be safe.

The source informed, "There was a short-circuit at his place. Shiv stays on the 12th floor; luckily, he was in the bedroom while the incident occurred in the drawing room. It's the building authorities' fault completely." Further, the source also confirmed that, despite multiple complaints, management acted negligently and did nothing.

"The building which (Kolte Patil Verve, Goregaon) Shiv has been staying in, has been facing electrical issues for quite some time now," added the source. Reportedly, neither the water sprinkler nor the fire alarm functioned properly when the fire broke out. Thankfully, Shiv wasn’t present at the scene but is shaken up by the accident.

For the unversed, Shiv Thakare is a renowned Indian reality TV personality. Born and brought up in Mumbai, he started his career in 2017 by participating in the MTV Roadies Rising. His popularity surged owing to his stint in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Shiv's career took a major turn after he won the show with his fearless personality.

Later in 2022, he became one of the judges on MTV Roadies Revolution. During his stint in Bigg Boss 16 (Hindi), he earned immense fame. Apart from his showbiz life, the reality TV star also stepped into business and launched his own deodorant brand named 'B Real.'

