Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar rejoice at his sister Saba Ibrahim’s wedding; PICS
Check out the pictures of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar at his sister Saba Ibrahim’s wedding.
Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular name of the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s sister Saba, who is a popular fashion influencer and YouTuber, got married today. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel, are aware of how much they adore their sister Saba. Saba has been in a relationship with Khalid for the past six-and-a-half years, and finally, the couple started their marital life today.
The couple has been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding functions including haldi and mehendi. For the haldi function, Saba had work a peach sharara set with golden work on it. Dipika looked gorgeous in a pastel green suit with floral dupatta and Shoaib had sported a white mirror work kurta for the event. For the wedding look, Shoaib looked handsome in a white sherwani and Dipika wore a beautiful blue and golden work lehenga. They are seen dancing and enjoying themselves along with their family members.
See posts here-
Shoaib and Dipika had also choreographed a dance on Saba’s wedding functions, where she was seen dancing along with them. Saba looked elegant in a pink shimmery lehenga with gota work on it.
See video here-
Shoaib had announced the marriage of his sister on his 35th birthday, which made it a double bonanza for the Ibrahim family.
On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was seen making a brief appearance in Sasural Simar Ka 2. Shoaib had stayed absent from TV for the past many years as he is busy with his production house and doing music videos. He made a comeback on TV, a few months ago, with the show named Ajooni. In the show he is playing a rowdy and stubborn guy from a small town in Punjab.
ALSO READ: Sasural Simar Ka 2: Jaya Prada to make a cameo in the show