Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar rejoice at his sister Saba Ibrahim’s wedding; PICS

Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular name of the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor’s sister Saba, who is a popular fashion influencer and YouTuber, got married today. Those who are fans of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and follow their YouTube channel, are aware of how much they adore their sister Saba. Saba has been in a relationship with Khalid for the past six-and-a-half years, and finally, the couple started their marital life today.

The couple has been sharing pictures from the pre-wedding functions including haldi and mehendi. For the haldi function, Saba had work a peach sharara set with golden work on it. Dipika looked gorgeous in a pastel green suit with floral dupatta and Shoaib had sported a white mirror work kurta for the event. For the wedding look, Shoaib looked handsome in a white sherwani and Dipika wore a beautiful blue and golden work lehenga. They are seen dancing and enjoying themselves along with their family members.