Shoaib Ibrahim shares update on wife Dipika Kakar’s health: 'It is this time that scares us'

During a social media interaction, Shoaib explained that they had visited the hospital for blood samples just yesterday, November 4. “We went to the hospital for blood samples just yesterday. It’s like we have to go every three months, then every two months. Now the reports will come tomorrow,” he said. He admitted that the waiting period before each report is particularly stressful. “It is this time that scares us. I hope, by God’s grace, everything turns out to be fine,” he added, as Dipika, seated beside him, nodded quietly.

Dipika Kakar has been battling stage 2 liver cancer since April this year, when she was diagnosed with a cancerous liver tumour. In June 2025, she underwent a 14-hour surgery to remove the tumour. Since then, she has been undergoing post-operative treatment, including targeted therapy, and regularly monitors her health through blood tests.

Here’s what Dipika shared about her health journey

In a recent YouTube vlog, Dipika revealed details of her previous routine blood test. “The reports have come. I had hypothyroidism earlier, and when my targeted therapy started, my doctor had asked me to keep a careful watch on thyroid levels because they get disturbed.

For a few days, I have been feeling bloated, having mood swings, and fatigue. I have ulcers that have increased since the last two days,” she said. She further explained, “Everything is normal, but thyroid is not, so my dosage has been increased. My doctor had told me that it’s rare for people to have hair fall during targeted therapy, but I have severe hair fall. My hair volume was never so thin that gaps were visible, but now it’s happened, so I will start wearing a hair patch soon.”

Dipika also shared that she recently caught a viral infection from her two-year-old son, Ruhaan, which became severe due to her weakened immunity during treatment.

Shoaib and Dipika first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where their on-screen chemistry gradually developed into a real-life romance. They tied the knot in February 2018 and became parents to their son Ruhaan in 2023.

