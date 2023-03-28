Shweta Tiwari to Rupali Ganguly; TV actresses who proved age is just a number

Some actresses in the showbiz world are always in the limelight owing to their good looks or their sartorial choices. They have been a part of the industry for a quite a long time now and yet age just looks a number on them. There are some divas who just know how to carry themselves and give a tough competition to the new talent that’s emerging in the town. Besides this, these actresses are very active on social media and their fans leave no stone unturned to shower love on them. Let’s have a look at these 10 divas who are aging reverse.

1. Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in showbiz. She has been a part of numerous shows in her career, and fans applaud her phenomenal performances every time. She is often seen sharing jaw dropping pictures from her recent photoshoots and also drops gorgeous pictures with her daughter Palak Tiwari who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut. Shweta rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played the role of Prerna. She is also the winner of Bigg Boss 4 and Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. After a hiatus of two years, Shweta is now a part of a daily soap titled Main Hoon Aparajita opposite actor Manav Gohil.

2. Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is among the most popular actresses in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her good looks and talent. She has been a part of numerous television shows and films in her career for which she received a lot of appreciation. On the work front, Aamna garnered a massive fan following from the show Kahiin Toh Hoga. She has also worked in popular Bollywood movies like Aloo Chaat, and Ek Villain. Recently, she was featured in a music video along with Dheeraj Dhoopar.

3. Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Punjabi has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time. She recently joined politics. The actress gained a massive following after appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss. She is known for voicing out her opinion loud. She got married to Shalabh last year in February. Apart from that, Kamya has worked in the TV industry for over two-decade and featured in several shows including, Shakti: Astitwa Ke Ehsaas Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa.

4. Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik truly deserves no introduction courtesy her brilliant stint in the show FIR. The stunner won millions of hearts and became a household name with her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the SAB TV sitcom. She recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah.

Advertisement

5. Kashmera Shah

Kashmera Shah is one of the known actresses. She has been part of numerous shows including Bigg Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4, Siya Ke Ram and various films. The actress has been quite bold with her sartorial choices and has been trolled for the same but it doesn’t affect her anymore as she knows how to handle them. Recently, the actress celebrated her 50th birthday but it definitely looks like that age is just a number for her.

6. Anita Raj

Anita Raj is the name that we have been hearing ever since generations. The actress has been a part of numerous daily soaps and films. However, she is in her 60s but it is definitely hard for someone to believe as she is often seen sharing fitness videos from her workout session. Recently, Anita was seen acing her role as Kulwant Kaur in Choti Sarrdaarni. Well, fans are eager to know what are her upcoming projects.

7. Achint Kaur

Achint Kaur is quite a popular name in the showbiz world after she aced her role as DD Patel in Jamai Raja. The actress is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos from her photoshoots and it becomes so hard to believe that she is 52. Recently, she posted a birthday wish on his son’s 30th birthday and fans flooded the comment section with surprise emojis. Many commented that the mther-son duo looks more like sibling duo.

8. Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi is among the leading names in the entertainment industry who became popular after her stint in the show Shanti. The actress has been a part of the industry for many years now and has proved to be a multi-star by donning several hats such as acting, hosting, and much more. This year the actress will be celebrating her 50th birthday but one cannot say that as she has maintained herself very nicely. At present, she is gearing up to make her comeback with a cricket-themed reality show titled 'Cricket Ka Ticket'.

Advertisement

9. Urvashi Dholakia

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has worked in several shows. Her acting prowess was applauded by the masses and her style sense also receives great appreciation. At the age of 43, Urvashi simply slays in every outfit and can give many a run for their money. Being a mother to two sons, the actress never shied away to flaunt her bold personality and won the hearts of her fans with her unfiltered behavior. At present, Urvashi Dholakia is a part of the popular show Pushpa Impossible and essays the role of a lawyer.

10. Rupali Ganguly

Popular actress Rupali Ganguly became a household name after her stint in the hit show Anupamaa. The actress has been a part of the show since its inception and has received immense love for her character and acting mettle. Rupali's character Anupamaa has proved to be one of the most loved characters on Television screens. The portrayal of a strong independent woman is loved by the audience. Besides this, the actress is quite active on social media and often shares about her whereabouts.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly stuns as she poses in a red co-ord set, fans shower love