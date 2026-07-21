Sourav Ganguly to host Bigg Boss Bangla 3? Here’s what we know

The audience has seen former Indian cricket captain and sporting icon Sourav Ganguly reign the ground with his sporting prowess. He has also ruled over television game shows as a host. But this time, he is returning to the TV space in a new avatar. Get ready for some serious fireworks on your television screens, because the Prince of Kolkata is officially stepping into the Bigg Boss universe with Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3. Read on!

Sourav Ganguly to host Bigg Boss Bangla

In what is one of the biggest television crossovers of the year, cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly is set to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Bangla. As JioStar announces a massive rollout of six regional editions of the hit reality franchise for September 2026, Dada's grand entry as a reality show host has sent waves of excitement across his fans.

Bigg Boss has traditionally been helmed by big names from the film fraternity, with Salman Khan, Mohanlal, and Vijay Sethupathi leading other major editions. Hence, bringing in Sourav Ganguly is a masterstroke that completely redefines the game.

In Bengal, Ganguly is far more than a celebrated athlete. He is an emotion, an institution, and a respectable personality. Known for his fierce leadership, straight-talking attitude, and the ability to handle high-pressure situations, fans are eager to see how the legendary skipper brings his signature authority to the Bigg Boss house.

The new season of Bigg Boss Bangla is slated to roll out starting September 2026. Fans can catch all the daily drama, tasks, and evictions on television via Star Jalsha, as well as stream it digitally 24/7 on JioHotstar.

The makers recently dropped a striking promo video featuring the iconic silhouette of a tiger followed by a suit-clad Dada, sending social media into an absolute frenzy. Fans and followers have flooded comment sections expressing pure joy over the return of the Bengali franchise after a long hiatus, especially with Ganguly as the host.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss Bangla was kicked off by actor Mithun Chakraborty as its host in 2013. The second season came in 2016 and was helmed by actor Jeet.

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