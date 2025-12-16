Stylist Riddhima Sharma reveals if Tanya Mittal has cleared payment and returned Bigg Boss 19 outfits: ‘Needed reality check’

Tanya Mittal is all that everyone can talk about online these days! Following her impactful stint on Bigg Boss 19, where she was often called out for her exaggerated statements, the influencer ranked fourth on the show. However, she received a lot of unexpected audience affection. Amid a well-performing run, a stylist shared online how she was not paid her dues, and multiple outfits went unreturned from the star. Now, Riddhima Sharma has revealed that the issue has not been solved, hoping to receive clarity soon.

Tanya Mittal lands on the bad side of Bigg Boss 19 stylist

Stylist Riddhima Sharma became the center of online attention when she shared a post last week, blaming Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal of not giving her due credit, delaying payment for previous styling, and not returning outfits. She also claimed that the entrepreneur’s team was unkind to her, quoting it as giving her an ‘attitude.’ Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she has revealed that the dues remain uncleared and outfits have not returned. She is looking forward to a quick resolution.

Revealing that the behavior was unexpected at first, she shared her reaction, “It was very difficult for me as I have never been in such a situation, especially with someone who is on national television. When you work with celebrities, you never expect such situations to crop up, but I guess I needed a reality check, and I got one.” She added that the hordes of fans began trolling her and not listening to her side of the story.

As of now, the stylist reveals she has been paid 50K rupees, with payment for three looks remaining. Apart from that, 20 outfits are also yet to be returned to her, as revealed today. Riddhima Sharma wishes not to get involved with the influencer in the future. “They promised to sort this as soon as possible. I am hopeful it is done so I can move forward. For now, I want to focus on my other projects with actors Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manara Chopra, and others, along with music videos. I want to move on and try not to cross paths with Tanya’s team.”

Meanwhile, Tanya Mittal has returned home and has been cast in Ekta Kapoor’s next project, marking her acting debut. She is yet to react to this controversy directly.

