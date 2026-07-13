Surbhi Jyoti reveals her daughter’s name, celebrates one month of being mother; Drops baby’s first glimpse PIC

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti, best known for her iconic roles in Qubool Hai and Naagin 3, has marked a special milestone in her motherhood journey. As her daughter turned one month old this week, the actress took to social media to share a heartwarming update with her fans, officially revealing her baby’s name: Seher. Don’t miss the newborn’s first adorable glimpse!

Surbhi Jyoti reveals’ daughter’s name

To commemorate the one-month anniversary of her daughter’s birth, popular TV actress, Surbhi Jyoti posted an enchanting glimpse of the little one. The photograph, which has since gone viral, captures the baby holding onto a delicate branch of flowers.

The couple also celebrated the day by announcing the name of their first child. In the captions, they penned, “Seher. Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter.”

Take a look:

Surbhi and her husband, businessman Sumit Suri, welcomed their first child on June 13, 2026. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2024, had announced the birth of their daughter with a touching post on Instagram, expressing that their "hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Since the birth of her daughter, Surbhi has been embracing this new chapter of her life with grace. Fans and colleagues from the television industry have been pouring in their love and blessings for the family of three.

This update comes shortly after the actress shared an earlier, tender glimpse of her baby girl holding a finger with her tiny hands, captioned, "This and nothing else," showcasing the deep bond the new parents have formed with their daughter.

Surbhi’s daughter has become a part of her social life top. Recently, she dropped a funny reel on Instagram, showcasing how her night-time skincare routine has drastically changed ever since she became a mother. She also posted a fun video highlighting that mom brain is a real as it sounds.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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