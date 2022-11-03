Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Double' fun as Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi arrive at Gokuldham

It’s Diwali in Gokuldham Society and they start off by bursting crackers and after their celebration, they return back to their respective homes. Goli gives sweets to Haathi and they both sit and enjoy the sweets together. Haathi informs Goli that Komal likes these sweets and Goli goes off to sleep.

Hathi goes to Komal excitedly and offers to feed her the sweets but she refuses. To this, Haathi gets shocked and asks what’s wrong as they are her favourite. Komal refuses to eat the sweets claiming that she will gain fat if she eats those sweets and complaints about how fat she is. She continues to criticise herself and mentions how all her favourite clothes don’t fit her and even the shopkeepers point out about her weight when she asks them for a clothing of her size.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi spread the message of body positivity

Haathi tells her not to fat shame herself and she asks him not to be funny as she can’t even get into her professional field of dietician as people will question her body first before getting consulted from her. Haathi states that he would’ve opened a restaurant then. Komal asks him not to talk as he thinks everything is funny. Haathi gets a call and tells Komal to await for a surprise. Next day, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi arrive at the society. Iyer and Babita spot them and wish them a Happy Diwali. Jethalal also comes and greets them. Sonali compliments the new look of the society and inform them that they’ve come to meet Haathi. They go to Haathi’s house and Komal gets surprised seeing Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha there. They give an envelope to Haathi and tell they’re promoting their new movie ‘Double XL’. Haathi points out to Komal about how she needs to be comfortable with her body. Sonakshi also gives pointers about being healthy but shouldn’t feel ashamed of being fat. They leave after giving a wonderful speech.

