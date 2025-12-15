Tanya Mittal has emotional reunion with family after Bigg Boss 19, says 'kyuki sab mera majak udaate…'

Tanya Mittal shook the internet on entering the Bigg Boss 19 house this year. An unassuming contestant initially, she was eventually shown as the powerful contender for the top rank with her style, wit, and determination to win. In the end, she ranked 4th, not revealing much about her family despite all the online attacks aimed at her. In a new video shared on the model’s Instagram account, she can be seen reuniting with her mother and father, clarifying why she chose not to reveal their identities on the reality TV show.

Emotional Tanya Mittal meets family after Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal has seemingly returned to her hometown of Gwalior. A post shared with her over 4 million followers showcased her being welcomed back home with pomp and splendor. As she embraces a couple, possibly her parents, she can be seen shedding tears. In the clip, she was heard saying, “Maine aapka naam nahi liya kyuki sab mera majak udaate aapka naam bolke.” The people around her can be seen comforting her and swatting away any concerns about her time on the show, calling her their winner instead of Gaurav Khanna.

During her appearance on the Salman Khan-hosted program, Tanya Mittal had become infamous for her exaggerated statements about her lifestyle back home. From claiming that her family runs multiple businesses to how she often takes overseas trips and calling her bodyguards her ‘brothers’, she was questioned every step of the way. However, the entrepreneur chose to keep her family’s name hidden.

It seems that she made the decision to keep their names private so as to avoid any online hate towards them and save her family from any embarrassing moments or being made fun of, letting all the comments be directed at her instead. A social media influencer, Tanya Mittal, runs her own business and was crowned Miss Asia Tourism 2018. While not much is known about her background, there have been talks about their influence.

Previously, popular Indian producer Ekta Kapoor offered her a chance to be in her next TV show, casting her right on Bigg Boss 19, showing a promising future in place for Tanya. It remains to be seen how these offers actually translate outside of the house.

