Tejasswi Prakash recalls stalker barged into her home and how Karan Kundrra 'handled him, took him to cops'

Tejasswi Prakash is all over the news due to her latest web series, Psycho Saiyaan. During promotions, Tejasswi spoke about a terrifying incident when a stalker entered her house while she was alone. The Naagin 6 actress recalled that her stalker used to send letters to her house every day.



When a stalker entered Tejasswi Prakash's home



In an interview with News18 Showsha, Tejasswi Prakash revealed, “There was a stalker. Every day, he would come to my house. I live in a row house, so there is an front yard, and he would drop letters there. Every time I would leave the house, I would see those letters and wonder who it was. Very smartly, we got cameras installed, but we didn’t catch him."

The reality star further went on to reveal how the stalker entered into her house through the balcony when she was alone at home. Tejasswi said, “One day, he came inside the house when I was alone. Luckily, my driver and mom came and caught him in the balcony, and we had to take him to the cops. He used to drop really weird letters. First, Karan handled him, and then we took him to the cops."



Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relation



The Bigg Boss 15 contestants having been going steady for nearly 5 years now. They were last seen together on Laughter Chef Season 3. Recently, Karan Kundrra surprised everyone after he was spotted flaunting a tattoo of Tejasswi on his chest. He later revealed that the tattoo was not permanent, but a temporary one to promote his girlfriend's latest web show Psycho Saiyaan.



Tejasswi Prakash work front



The fan-favorite actor was seen in the romantic thriller Psycho Saiyaan. The web series also features Anud Singh Dhaka, Ravi Kishan, Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, and Vaarun Bhagat among others.

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