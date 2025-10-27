Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij file for divorce after 14 years: Reports

Television stars Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, married for 14 years, are reportedly heading for a divorce after a long period of separation. According to Hindustan Times, the couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2011, have officially filed for divorce a few months ago. Sources confirmed that the divorce papers were signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The custody of their three children has also been decided.

Jay and Mahhi share their biological daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they adopted in 2017. A source told Hindustan Times, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back. The papers have been signed and finalised in July-August, and the custody of the kids has also been decided upon.”

Here’s what led to the separation

Reports suggest that trust issues were a significant reason behind the couple’s strained relationship. The source added, “Once known for their joint vlogs, they’ve stopped posting pictures together. Their last collab family post was in June 2024.” The couple was last seen together publicly at their daughter Tara’s birthday party in August, which had a Labubu-themed celebration.

Following the separation, Jay Bhanushali recently shared photos from a trip he took with his daughters, while Mahhi Vij moved into a new house with the kids two weeks ago. On October 18, Jay posted a reel on Instagram featuring his daughter Tara at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. He wrote, “Tokyo drift toh suna hoga now see how father and daughter drift in Shibuya crossing.” Mahhi Vij commented, “Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow.” Jay replied, “@mahhivij mom ke sath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke sath hasti hain.”

Mahhi Vij reacts to divorce rumours

In July, Mahhi Vij addressed rumours of a split in an interview with Hauterrfly. She said that even if the rumours were true, she saw no reason to explain them, questioning whether people were her relatives or would pay her lawyer’s fees. She added that people tend to make a big deal out of someone’s divorce or separation and noted that she often sees comments blaming either her or Jay, with some saying, “Mahi is decent, Jay is like this,” while others write, “Jay is good, Mahi is like this.” She questioned whether anyone truly knows the truth.

The actress added that people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. She said that many assume there would be drama and that the couple would start blaming each other. She felt that there is a lot of pressure from society and urged everyone to just live and let live.

