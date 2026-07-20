Test Subject V: When and where to watch John Abraham presented thought-provoking docu-feature

In a world where we are often told what to eat and how to live, one man decided to hit the reset button. Test Subject V, the highly anticipated hybrid docu-feature, has finally arrived, and it’s kick-starting the conversation about health and tradition. Presented by John Abraham, the thought-provoking feature is streaming on JioHotstar since July 18, 2026.

When and where to watch Test Subject V

If you’ve ever felt like your lifestyle habits were influenced more by societal pressure than personal choice, Test Subject V is the cinematic wake-up call you didn't know you needed.

Presented by none other than Bollywood’s fitness icon John Abraham, who also makes a special cameo in the film, this project is a refreshing dive into the life of an ordinary man daring to challenge the traditional diets and beliefs. Test Subject V, a film presented by John Abraham, will begin streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from July 18.

Halfway through a debaucherous life, an average man wakes up to challenge the beliefs of an entire nation. Created by Kunal Avanti and presented by John Abraham, the acclaimed hybrid docu-feature transforms the story of one ordinary Indian man into an unexpectedly moving portrait of curiosity, change and what it means to challenge everything you thought you knew.

The film is less interested in telling audiences what to think than in reminding them of the value of asking questions. The result is a film that is entertaining, thought-provoking and deeply human.

Directed by Sol Kohli, the film follows Avanti’s deeply personal journey. Once an average person who lived life to the fullest by making food a major part of his life, Avanti finds his world turned upside down after a moment of inspiration leads him to rethink everything he was taught about food, health, and compassion. Test Subject V is an entertaining docu-feature that uses humour to compel the audience to think about their life choices.

What makes this film even more compelling is the involvement of John Abraham along with appearances by Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Whether you are looking for a laugh, a bit of motivation, or a new perspective on your food habits, Test Subject V promises to be an interesting eye-opener.

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