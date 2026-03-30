The 50 and Bigg Boss 18's Rajat Dalal marries girlfriend in dreamy wedding; Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal shower love

Fitness influencer and reality TV star, Rajat Dalal, has finally stepped into a new phase of life. The celebrity recently got married to his long-time girlfriend in a dreamy wedding setup. He gave his fans a massive surprise by dropping some glimpses from their special day. Soon after, several television personalities took to the comments section to congratulate the newlywed couple. Check them out!

Rajat Dalal drops unseen glimpses from his wedding

Popular reality star Rajat Dalal is finally married to his ladylove. On Sunday, The 50 and Bigg Boss 18 contestant took to his Instagram handle and shared some beautiful images from his intimate wedding. While the event was attended by only the near and dear ones of the couple, they made sure to make it a grand affair.

The carousel of images opened up with the couple celebrating their union by proudly holding each other’s hands. In the following picture, they looked into each other’s eyes while posing by the flowing river. Dressed in an ivory chikankari shervani set, the bodybuilder looked dapper. His wife complemented him by wearing a beautiful red lehenga-choli set. In the captions, he wrote in Hindi, “The beginning of a new phase of life.”

Take a look:

Soon after sharing the unseen glimpses from their destination wedding, Rajat took to his Instagram Stories and requested his fans to shower them with love and blessings. Dalal said, “Jeevan ke ek naye chapter ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hu. Jis hisaab se aap sab ne pyaar diya hai, saath diya hai, zindagi mein itne aage leke aaye ho. Saare chhote bhai, bade bhai, aashirwad dena. (I am about to begin a new chapter of my life. The way all of you loved and supported me so far in life… All my younger and elder brothers, please give me your blessings).”

Soon after he dropped the pictures, his The 50 co-contestants took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Urvashi Dholakia penned, “Many Many congratulations to the both of you” while Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Congratulations to Bhaiya bhabhi. God bless.” Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Arbaz Patel, Rannvijay Singha, Munawar Faruqui, and many others also showered them with love.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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