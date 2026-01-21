The 50: Concept, release date and contestants - Everything to know about the Farah Khan-hosted show

The Indian reality TV landscape is set to introduce a brand-new show for its audience, offering a perfect blend of drama, emotion, and intense competition. The upcoming show, titled The 50, is all set to debut on television and online soon. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Everything to know about The 50

The 50 is reported to be a reality show that brings together 50 celebrity contestants at a single venue, where they compete against each other in various entertaining tasks. With timely eliminations based on task outcomes, contestants are eliminated with each progressing episode.

With approximately 50 episodes planned, the contestant who survives all tasks until the finale will be declared the winner, paving the way for intense drama and engaging moments among the participants.

As per reports, the show is being filmed at Mumbai’s Madh Island, with a massive castle-like set resembling a mahal constructed for the series.

The 50 is known for its unpredictable format, with challenges offering multiple twists and turns. Audience votes will play a crucial role in selecting the winner and will also determine how much prize money a participant ultimately receives.

The series is strategic, social, and survival-centric, rather than being purely elimination-based. Contestants must build alliances, read situations carefully, and cleverly outplay their competitors.

The show is an adaptation of the American reality program Los 50, which itself is based on the French series Les Cinquante.

While the complete list of contestants has yet to be revealed, names such as Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh, Divya Agarwal, Antara Biswas, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja, Urvashi Dholakia, and Riddhi Dogra have been confirmed. The lineup primarily includes actors, influencers, YouTubers, and other digital personalities.

Here’s the new promo for The 50

The upcoming reality TV show will be hosted by Farah Khan, who is expected to add light-hearted moments with her quirky personality. The program is set to premiere on February 1, 2026.

The 50 will air on Colors TV and will also stream simultaneously on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

