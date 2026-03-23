The 50: Shiv Thakare wins the trophy, defeats Faisal Shaikh to take home Rs 50 lakh for a fan

The 50 showcases the intense physical and mental strength of the contestants who came under one roof to win the grand prize. After 26 weeks of planning and plotting, The Lion crowned Shiv Thakare as the first winner of the show. The actor defeated Faisal Shaikh, Krishna Shroff, and Kaka to take the top spot and create history.

Shiv Thakare wins The 50

Popular reality TV show, The 50, came to an end. Recently, the first winner of the entertainer was declared by The Lion. At the finale, Shiv Thakare became the undisputed king, taking home the golden trophy and the title. Along with them, the actor also won the whopping INR 50 lakh grand prize for one of his fans who supported him throughout his journey on the show.

On March 22, 2026, the show concluded with four final contestants praying to win the title. Among them, Shiv emerged as the winner by defeating Faisal Shaikh, Krishna Shroff, and Kaka in the final challenge. Rajat Dalal was also among the top five. However, he was the first one to get eliminated in the finale. With the award, he was able to help a fan with the grand prize money. Collectively, the 50 contestants who took part in the show earned INR 34.44 lakh.

The INR 50 lakh winning amount was given to Shiv’s fan named Sitaram Prahlad Aghav. While receiving the cheque, the fan revealed that he and his family are into farming. “I was very happy, but was also afraid that maybe it’s a fraud. I followed you because I watched your previous shows. I dreamt of getting my parents a car and house, so I will now be able to give them that,” the fan added.

About Shiv Thakare

Shiv is a popular TV personality who had earlier won Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. He also participated in MTV Roadies Rising, Bigg Boss Season 16, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But before his journey started in the entertainment industry, the 34-year-old celebrity used to work with his father at a betel leaf shop and sold milk packets and newspapers to fend for his family.

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