The Traitors 2 Finale: Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana emerge as winners of the show, take home Rs 66 lakh

The wait is finally over for fans of The Traitors Season 2. The Karan Johar-hosted reality gaming thriller has concluded with not one, but two contestants reportedly emerging victorious. Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana have claimed the winning title after navigating a season packed with betrayals, strategic alliances and intense mind games.

Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana win The Traitors 2

The finale brought the remaining contestants face-to-face for the ultimate showdown, with every decision carrying the potential to change the outcome. Krystle D'Souza, who had established herself as one of the most formidable players of the season, managed to make it to the end alongside Rida Tharana. The duo ultimately emerged as the winners of the second season.

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Who were the finalists?

The final stage of The Traitors India Season 2 featured six contestants battling for the top prize. Alongside Krystle and Rida, the finalists included Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, and Sahil Salathia. Each contestant brought a different strategy to the game, but only two managed to survive the twists and turns until the final reveal.

Krystle D’Souza’s winning journey

Krystle’s journey through the season was marked by calculated gameplay, which was praised by Karan as well. She became an important figure in the Traitors’ camp and successfully made it despite the constant threat of being exposed.

The Traitors Season 2 prize money

The second season of The Traitors India featured a grand prize of Rs 66 crore, which Krystle and Rida Tharana walked away with after winning the show.



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