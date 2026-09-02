The Traitors 2 Finale? When and where to watch the winner of Karan Johar hosted show

The Traitors India Season 2 is finally heading into its last leg, with the much-awaited finale set to determine who walks away with the coveted trophy. Hosted by Karan Johar, the reality competition has delivered plenty of betrayals, shifting alliances, and unexpected eliminations. With just six contestants left in the game, the battle between the Innocents and Traitors is now more intense than ever.

When and where to watch The Traitors 2 Finale

The tenth and final episode of The Traitors India Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 3, 2026 at 8 PM. The finale will bring the season’s biggest mysteries to a close as the remaining players attempt to identify the Traitors before they are eliminated. Viewers will finally discover whether the Innocents can outsmart the deceivers or whether the Traitors manage to claim the ultimate prize.

The competition took a major turn after Shahneel Gill was exposed as a Traitor and eliminated. Her exit marked the third successful Traitor banishment of the season, following the earlier departures of Harman Singha and Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu.



Following Shahneel’s elimination, Krystle D’Souza received the chance to recruit another contestant into the Traitors’ camp. She selected Rida Tharana, who accepted the offer. The move has added another layer of uncertainty heading into the finale, with Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, Shalini Passi, and Sahil Salathia among the contestants navigating the final stages.

Who has already exited?

The season has also witnessed the departure of several prominent names. Shweta Tiwari was among the recent exits, while Rhea Chakraborty’s journey came to an end after the Circle of Shaq challenge. Their eliminations have left the remaining contestants with little room for mistakes as they approach the final showdown.

Who will win The Traitors India Season 2?

Krystle has emerged as one of the season’s strongest players, but nothing is certain until the final reveal. Will the Innocents expose the remaining Traitors, or will deception prevail once again? The answer arrives on September 3.

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