The Traitors 2 India: When and where to watch 21 celebrities lock horns in Karan Johar's show

After a successful run of its Season 1 last year, popular reality TV show, The Traitors India is returning with yet another season. This time, the stakes are going to be higher as 21 celebrities will be locking horns in the ultimate game of trust, betrayal, and deception. Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors India Season 2 is coming for the global premiere on August 13, 2026. Read on!

When and where to watch The Traitors India Season 2

Rise and Shine! Once Again—It's Dhokha time! Host Karan Johar returns to the helm for an all-new season, as 21 distinguished celebrities from across diverse fields come together for the ultimate game show.

Premiering on August 13, 2026, The Traitors India Season Two will exclusively stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. For the unversed, the upcoming show is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality format.

Collaborating with leading independent distributors, Season 2 is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Raising the stakes to an all-new level, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more dramatic than ever before, captivating audiences with its raw emotion, nail-biting suspense, and explosive drama.

As acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar returns to orchestrate the ultimate game of trust and betrayal, 21 celebrity players will battle for the grand prize, the coveted title, and ultimate bragging rights.

To refresh your memory, the first season of the acclaimed show premiered in June 2025 and concluded on July 2025. Hosted by KJo, it featured a group of traitors who must conceal their identity so that the group of innocents can’t outs them.

20 contestants competed on the first series of The Traitors India with celebs hoping to win the large cash prize of Rs 1 crore. From Shilpa Shetty’s husband, actor and entrepreneur Raj Kundra to Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, musician Raftaar, TV actors Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sudhanshu Pandey and social media influencer Uorfi Javed, many popular faces participated in Season 1.

For more updates on the contestants of The Traitors India Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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